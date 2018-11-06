Andy Murray confirms he will play Open Sud de France in 2019

Murray ended his season early to be in "best possible shape" for next year

Andy Murray has revealed more of his comeback plans by confirming he will play at the Open Sud de France in February next year.

Murray said on his Facebook page: "Lots of great memories playing indoors in France, looking forward to playing Open Sud de France in Montpellier for the first time next year."

The event runs from February 3 to 10 next year and the tournament director of the Open 13 in Marseille revealed last week that Murray will also play there in February.

The three-time Grand Slam champion only played six tournaments in 2018 after a long recovery from hip surgery, and ended his season early to focus on 2019.

Murray has dropped to 263 in the world rankings

The 31-year-old has been spending a lot of time working with a specialist in Philadelphia as he tries to regain his best form which helped him to reach world number one in the rankings.

Murray is still scheduled to play at the Australian Open which starts on January 14.

He also plans to play at the Brisbane International in January as a warm-up to the Australian Open.

We have every major tennis event covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.

We will have coverage of the ATP Finals at London's O2 in November with every match live on Sky Sports.