Kevin Anderson defeats Dominic Thiem at ATP Finals in London

3:30 Highlights as Kevin Anderson defeated Dominic Thiem to open his ATP Finals campaign in style Highlights as Kevin Anderson defeated Dominic Thiem to open his ATP Finals campaign in style

Wimbledon finalist Kevin Anderson made a dream debut at the ATP Finals by defeating Dominic Thiem in his opening match of Group Lleyton Hewitt.

Anderson, the first South African to qualify for the tournament since Wayne Ferreira 23 years ago, came through 6-3 7-6 (12-10) to make a perfect start to his campaign.

He settled quickly with Thiem's inability to find a fast start on the indoor hardcourt, and he deservedly broke through in the fourth game.

0:28 Thiem landed his sizzling forehand winner during his match against Anderson Thiem landed his sizzling forehand winner during his match against Anderson

His all-out attacking policy was proving too much for the French Open runner-up and some high-level serving along with 15 winners helped him close out the first set.

Anderson is among the five oldest first-timers in the history of the tournament and the oldest since its infancy in the early 1970s.

1:00 Thiem got the better of Kevin Anderson in this epic 21-shot rally Thiem got the better of Kevin Anderson in this epic 21-shot rally

The 32-year-old was pushed into a second-set tie-breaker after a much-improved display by Thiem, but did enough to get the job done on his fourth match point with his 13th ace having saved two set points to the Austrian in a gripping conclusion.

0:24 Anderson set up match point with this composed winner... Anderson set up match point with this composed winner...

Shot of the match

0:50 Anderson won this superb rally with a stunning winner up the line Anderson won this superb rally with a stunning winner up the line

Anderson was in full flow in the first set and constructed this winner by moving Thiem wide before unleashing a fine forehand up the line.

Winner's reaction

1:34 Anderson and the O2 crowd sang 'happy birthday' to his wife Kelsey after beating Thiem in his opening match Anderson and the O2 crowd sang 'happy birthday' to his wife Kelsey after beating Thiem in his opening match

"It's just fantastic to be here," said Anderson. "I've worked so hard to be here, I've been watching this tournament since I was a little kid so to come out here, play in such an amazing atmosphere and get the win is fantastic. I couldn't be more happier right now."

Expert's view

It was an interesting match, but disappointing for Thiem that he started off as badly as he did. He didn't come to the races and that allowed Anderson to settle quickly and that was the first set. If you give a guy like Anderson a one-set lead, it's not easy to come back from that. Peter Fleming on Kevin Anderson's win

Annabel courtside with...

1:35 Jodie Kidd spoke to Sky Sports' Annabel Croft at the ATP Finals Jodie Kidd spoke to Sky Sports' Annabel Croft at the ATP Finals

Ex-model, racing car driver, and television personality Jodie Kidd gave an impressive analysis on the match between Anderson and Thiem.

What's next

Anderson has put himself in an excellent position to qualify for the semi-finals

Austria's Thiem is looking to advance past the round-robin stage for the first time in his third year at the tournament, but he now faces an uphill task with Roger Federer and Kei Nishikori to come, while Anderson has put himself in an excellent position to make the semi-finals.

Anderson v Thiem: Match Stats Anderson Match Stats Thiem 13 Aces 5 4 Double Faults 3 91% 1st serve win percentage 41% 57% 2nd serve win percentage 60% 1/7 Break points won 0/0 29 Total winners 23 22 Unforced errors 22 17/19 Net points won 6/11 76 Total points won 67

We have every major tennis event covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.

We will have coverage of the ATP Finals at London's O2 in November with every match live on Sky Sports. See TV listings HERE.