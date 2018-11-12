Tennis News

Richard Gasquet ruled out of France's Davis Cup final against Croatia with injury

Last Updated: 12/11/18 4:44pm

Richard Gasquet is France's top-ranked player on the ATP Tour
France will be without their top-ranked player Richard Gasquet when they take on Croatia in the Davis Cup final in two weeks' time.

The world number 26 pulled out of the France pre-final training camp Monday with an unspecified injury.

"I'm extremely disappointed to announce my absence from the final. I'm fully behind my team to go for a fresh victory," he said on Twitter.

Gasquet drops out of an already depleted squad and his versatility as a doubles option will also be missed.

Gasquet was originally called up by former French Open winner and France team captain Yannick Noah, alongside Lucas Pouille, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Jeremy Chardy, Nicholas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

Noah has an array of players to chose from to replace Gasquet with Gilles Simon, Benoît Paire, Adrian Mannarino or Gaël Monfils all in contention.

The Davis Cup final takes place in Lille, France on November 23-25 on clay courts.

The meeting with Croatia is a repeat of the football World Cup final in July which France won, 4-2, in Moscow.

