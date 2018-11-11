Roger Federer beaten by Kei Nishikori at ATP Finals in London

5:02 Highlights as Roger Federer suffered a shock defeat against Kei Nishikori Highlights as Roger Federer suffered a shock defeat against Kei Nishikori

Roger Federer slumped to a shock straight sets defeat in his opening round-robin clash against Kei Nishikori at the ATP Finals in London on Sunday.

Federer, appearing at the ATP showpiece for the 16th time looking for a seventh title and a first since 2011, finds himself up against it now after losing 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 as Nishikori moved level with Kevin Anderson at the top of Group Lleyton Hewitt.

0:14 Federer showed neat footwork to pounce on this opportunity with a backhand winner Federer showed neat footwork to pounce on this opportunity with a backhand winner

Nishikori, who suffered two recent losses against Federer in Shanghai and Paris, is known as one of the game's quicker returners and was keeping pace with the Swiss in an erratic encounter which required a first set tie-break.

A frustrated Federer handed his opponent the lead and the Japanese star eventually took his opportunity with his fourth set point to make it winning 17-5 record in breakers for the season.

0:42 Federer responded with a ferocious forehand out wide, but it wasn't enough in the end Federer responded with a ferocious forehand out wide, but it wasn't enough in the end

Federer lost narrowly to Novak Djokovic in Paris last week but headed to the capital in confident mood. But after two early breaks of serve Nishikori took advantage of the tightness in the 37-year-old's arm to break through in the sixth game.

Did you know... Should Federer end his seven-year drought at the ATP Finals, he would become only the second man in the Open era after Jimmy Connors to win 100 singles titles.

Nishikori is making his fourth appearance at the season finale, having reached the semi-finals in 2014 and 2016, served out the match having struck just six winners in the entire match.

Shot of the match

0:14 How did he do it? Nishikori sends this backhand up the line on the stretch How did he do it? Nishikori sends this backhand up the line on the stretch

Nishikori had the O2 Arena wowing in amazement following a sumptuous backhand winner at full stretch.

Winners reaction

1:54 Nishikori spoke about what tactical changes he adopted in order to upset Federer Nishikori spoke about what tactical changes he adopted in order to upset Federer

"It's never easy playing against my idol, and now it's always a big challenge for me to play against Roger," said Nishikori. It was great to win today. I had to change something today because I lot to him twice recently so I think I used my forehand more and played aggressive. Things worked for me, especially in the second set."

Experts' view

Underneath the surface are these nerves and jitters. When he's going out there, there's a little bit of the yips coming into play and we're just not used to seeing it. He's not free flowing. He's stuttering and thinking more, even on the basic groundstrokes. Annabel Croft on Roger Federer

What's next

Nishikori has put himself in poll position to qualify for the semi-finals

Kevin Anderson takes on Kei Nishikori and Roger Federer will take on Dominic Thiem in Tuesday's matches.

Federer v Nishikori: Match Stats Federer Match Stats Nishikori 4 Aces 2 4 Double Faults 4 78% 1st serve win percentage 78% 54% 2nd serve win percentage 63% 1/2 Break points won 2/2 19 Total winners 6 34 Unforced errors 22 9/11 Net points won 8/13 58 Total points won 66

We have every major tennis event covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.

We will have coverage of the ATP Finals at London's O2 in November with every match live on Sky Sports. See TV listings HERE.