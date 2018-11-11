Roger Federer beaten by Kei Nishikori at ATP Finals in London
Nishikori becomes first player to beat Federer in straight sets in a round-robin at ATP Finals
By Raz Mirza at London's O2 Arena
Last Updated: 11/11/18 11:05pm
Roger Federer slumped to a shock straight sets defeat in his opening round-robin clash against Kei Nishikori at the ATP Finals in London on Sunday.
Federer, appearing at the ATP showpiece for the 16th time looking for a seventh title and a first since 2011, finds himself up against it now after losing 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 as Nishikori moved level with Kevin Anderson at the top of Group Lleyton Hewitt.
Nishikori, who suffered two recent losses against Federer in Shanghai and Paris, is known as one of the game's quicker returners and was keeping pace with the Swiss in an erratic encounter which required a first set tie-break.
A frustrated Federer handed his opponent the lead and the Japanese star eventually took his opportunity with his fourth set point to make it winning 17-5 record in breakers for the season.
Federer lost narrowly to Novak Djokovic in Paris last week but headed to the capital in confident mood. But after two early breaks of serve Nishikori took advantage of the tightness in the 37-year-old's arm to break through in the sixth game.
Did you know...
Should Federer end his seven-year drought at the ATP Finals, he would become only the second man in the Open era after Jimmy Connors to win 100 singles titles.
Nishikori is making his fourth appearance at the season finale, having reached the semi-finals in 2014 and 2016, served out the match having struck just six winners in the entire match.
Shot of the match
Nishikori had the O2 Arena wowing in amazement following a sumptuous backhand winner at full stretch.
Winners reaction
"It's never easy playing against my idol, and now it's always a big challenge for me to play against Roger," said Nishikori. It was great to win today. I had to change something today because I lot to him twice recently so I think I used my forehand more and played aggressive. Things worked for me, especially in the second set."
Experts' view
Underneath the surface are these nerves and jitters. When he's going out there, there's a little bit of the yips coming into play and we're just not used to seeing it. He's not free flowing. He's stuttering and thinking more, even on the basic groundstrokes.
Annabel Croft on Roger Federer
What's next
Kevin Anderson takes on Kei Nishikori and Roger Federer will take on Dominic Thiem in Tuesday's matches.
Federer v Nishikori: Match Stats
|Federer
|Match Stats
|Nishikori
|4
|Aces
|2
|4
|Double Faults
|4
|78%
|1st serve win percentage
|78%
|54%
|2nd serve win percentage
|63%
|1/2
|Break points won
|2/2
|19
|Total winners
|6
|34
|Unforced errors
|22
|9/11
|Net points won
|8/13
|58
|Total points won
|66
We have every major tennis event covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.
Keep up to date with the latest on skysports.com/tennis
We will bring you news, previews, live blogs, reports, reaction and expert analysis.
We will have coverage of the ATP Finals at London's O2 in November with every match live on Sky Sports. See TV listings HERE.
Tennis updates straight to your phone
How to receive all the latest tennis news straight to your mobile