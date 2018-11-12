Cristiano Ronaldo watches Novak Djokovic at ATP Finals in London

0:12 Cristiano Ronaldo saw world No 1 Novak Djokovic make a winning start at the ATP Finals in London's O2 Arena Cristiano Ronaldo saw world No 1 Novak Djokovic make a winning start at the ATP Finals in London's O2 Arena

Cristiano Ronaldo was an interested spectator as world No 1 Novak Djokovic made a winning start to his ATP Finals campaign at The O2.

The Juventus forward is on a two-week international break after not being called up to the Portugal squad by coach Fernando Santos for this month's Nations League matches against Italy and Poland.

A host of famous sporting faces have attended the season-ending tournament during the event's 10-year stay in London and Ronaldo saw an impressive performance from Djokovic as he defeated John Isner 6-4 6-3.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his son were at London's O2 Arena on Monday

Ronaldo had front-row seats alongside his son Ronaldo Jr and the four-time Champions League winner would have been impressed by Djokovic's display.

When asked about Ronaldo's presence, Djokovic said: "I had the colours of his club on my attire tonight. I'm sure he was happy to see that.

"It's great to have big football star, sports star like him, courtside watching tennis. He used to come and watch a lot in Madrid. Rafa, of course, Roger, myself. He's a fan of tennis. It's really, really nice.

"He's one of the biggest sports stars in the last decade. It's great for our sport to have him there. I saw he was there with his family. Didn't get a chance to see him after the match, but hopefully I'll have that chance maybe later this week."

