Novak Djokovic fends off Alexander Zverev at ATP Finals in London

5:52 Highlights as Novak Djokovic came through against Alexander Zverev to close in on the last four of the ATP Finals Highlights as Novak Djokovic came through against Alexander Zverev to close in on the last four of the ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic remains a red-hot favourite to draw level with Roger Federer on six titles at the ATP Finals after coming through in straight sets against Alexander Zverev on Wednesday.

The world No 1 has been looking ominous form at London's O2 Arena as he looks to finish his season with a flourish, and despite being pushed by the third-seeded German, he managed to secure a 6-4 6-1 victory in a disciplined display.

0:20 Zverev demonstrated his agility and calmness with this superbly-placed volley Zverev demonstrated his agility and calmness with this superbly-placed volley

Djokovic, who replaced the injured Rafael Nadal at the top of the rankings, has stormed up the charts this year following elbow surgery and a period of indifferent form, winning Wimbledon and the US Open, as well as titles in Cincinnati and Shanghai along the way.

Zverev, who kept his nerve at the key moments to beat Marin Cilic in his opening match, kept pace with the Serb by demonstrating his prowess and subtlety around the court as well as his thunderous serve in a high-quality first set.

0:30 Djokovic showed perfect balance to keep the ball low and then leave Zverev exposed at the net Djokovic showed perfect balance to keep the ball low and then leave Zverev exposed at the net

Djokovic was forced to repel a couple of break point chances for his opponent in the ninth game, while Zverev saved two set point opportunities in the next, but then crucially double-faulted when attempting to save a third.

The pair split their previous two meetings with Zverev winning in the final of the Rome Masters last year before Djokovic avenged that loss with victory in the Shanghai semi-finals earlier this year.

0:44 Zverev kept his cool to finally land this controlled smash after a fine rally Zverev kept his cool to finally land this controlled smash after a fine rally

It was Djokovic took total control when a series of costly errors handed him a 3-1 lead in the second set. It was a lead he extended, while Zverev faded away, before the 31-year-old sealed the win in 76 minutes.

Djokovic will advance to the knockout stages for the eighth time in the year-end championships if John Isner beats Marin Cilic, or if Cilic beats Isner in three sets.

Shots of the match

1:02 Zverev struck this fabulous winner following a superb rally Zverev struck this fabulous winner following a superb rally

Great riposte from the young German, who met Djokovic's angled return with a stunning forehand down the line and he was at it again early in the second set.

0:36 And the young German was at it again with this blistering shot And the young German was at it again with this blistering shot

Novak happy with win

2:29 Djokovic spoke to Annabel Croft courtside where he laughed about being called 'Mr Bendy' Djokovic spoke to Annabel Croft courtside where he laughed about being called 'Mr Bendy'

"I don't think it was breathtaking tennis to be honest from both of us but a win is a win," said Djokovic. "I thought I played well midway through the second set when I started to swing through the ball. I didn't serve that great and he obviously made a lot of unforced errors that allowed me to win probably easier than expected and especially in the second set, he wasn't close to his best.

"I didn't want to be 5-4 and a break down playing against Zverev's serve, it was really hard to read his serve, more difficult than Isner. But in the second set it was more easy to read him."

1:56 Djokovic reflected on his win when he spoke with Sky Sports' Barry Cowan Djokovic reflected on his win when he spoke with Sky Sports' Barry Cowan

Expert's view

There's a lot of positives Zverev can take away from the first set but Djokovic looks unstoppable. I still think he can play better than he did today and that is really scary for everyone else who is involved in this event. Greg Rusedski on Novak Djokovic

What's next

Djokovic holds a 16-2 winning record over Cilic ahead of their latest meeting

World No 1 Djokovic faces Marin Cilic in his final round-robin match, while Zverev will take on John Isner on Friday.

Djokovic vs A. Zverev: Match Stats Djokovic Match Stats A. Zverev 1 Aces 9 3 Double Faults 2 75% 1st serve win percentage 74% 70% 2nd serve win percentage 35% 3/5 Break points won 0/2 11 Total winners 20 13 Unforced errors 33 6/10 Net points won 6/14 61 Total points won 41

We have every major tennis event covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.

We will have extensive coverage of the ATP Finals at London's O2 with every match live on Sky Sports. See TV listings HERE.