Tennis News

News

US Open champion Naomi Osaka's coach wins top WTA award

Last Updated: 11/12/18 5:48pm

Naomi Osaka's coach Sascha Bajin wins major WTA award
Naomi Osaka's coach Sascha Bajin wins major WTA award

Sascha Bajin has been chosen as the first winner of the WTA Coach of the Year after helping Naomi Osaka win her maiden Grand Slam title.

In their first season as a team, Osaka collected her first WTA title at Indian Wells, then her first major title at the US Open in New York, where she beat Serena Williams in a controversial final.

Keep up to date with the latest on skysports.com/tennis

We will bring you news, previews, live blogs, reports, reaction and expert analysis.

Bajin tweeted that he was "speechless and turning a bit red," adding that it's "easy to be a good coach when you have a great student".

Petra Kvitova was handed her sixth consecutive sportsmanship award and seventh overall, while Bethanie Mattek-Sands earned the player service award.

We have every major tennis event covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.

Tennis updates straight to your phone

How to receive all the latest tennis news straight to your mobile

Also See:

Trending

©2018 Sky UK