US Open champion Naomi Osaka's coach wins top WTA award

Naomi Osaka's coach Sascha Bajin wins major WTA award

Sascha Bajin has been chosen as the first winner of the WTA Coach of the Year after helping Naomi Osaka win her maiden Grand Slam title.

In their first season as a team, Osaka collected her first WTA title at Indian Wells, then her first major title at the US Open in New York, where she beat Serena Williams in a controversial final.

Bajin tweeted that he was "speechless and turning a bit red," adding that it's "easy to be a good coach when you have a great student".

Aahhhh! I’m speechless and turning a bit red. Such an honor. 🙏🏽 It wouldn’t have happened without my team around me who did amazing work this whole year and Naomi who had the biggest part in all this. Easy to be a good coach when you have a great student. Thanks to you all ❤️ https://t.co/2Qryd1xeLS — sascha Bajin (@BigSascha) December 10, 2018

Petra Kvitova was handed her sixth consecutive sportsmanship award and seventh overall, while Bethanie Mattek-Sands earned the player service award.

