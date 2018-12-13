WTA to give increased ranking protection for returning mothers from 2019

Serena Williams reached the finals of Wimbledon and the US Open in 2018 after returning to tennis in February

The WTA will give mothers returning to the Tour greater rankings protection from next season.

The tour has expanded the scope of the "special ranking" policy that helps players coming back after injury or motherhood.

It means returning players will now be able to use their previous ranking to enter 12 tournaments over a three-year period.

However, players will not be seeded in line with that ranking, despite Serena Williams' wishes, with the WTA instead guaranteeing they will not face a seeded player in a tournament's opening round.

Williams returned to tennis in February after giving birth in 2017 and was not seeded at the French Open.

But she was seeded 25 for Wimbledon, despite being outside the top 32 in the rankings.

Serena Williams wore a 'catsuit' at the French Open

The WTA has also clarified its clothing rule to ensure Williams is able to wear the black catsuit she wore at this year's French Open.

"Leggings and mid-thigh length compression shorts may be worn with or without a skirt, shorts, or dress," the new rule reads.

French Tennis Federation president Bernard Giudicelli has pledged to introduce a stricter dress code and says the outfit will no longer be accepted at Roland Garros.

