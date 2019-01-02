Kyle Edmund crashes out in straight sets to qualifier Yasutaka Uchiyama in Brisbane

Britain's Kyle Edmund suffered a shock defeat at the Brisbane International

British number one Kyle Edmund was on the wrong end of an upset in Brisbane as he crashed out to qualifier Yasutaka Uchiyama in straight sets.

Edmund, third seed at the Brisbane International hard court tournament, nearly went a break up in the fifth game of the first set but his Japanese opponent saved two break points.

The remainder of the set also followed serve.

Edmund broke twice during the tiebreak but failed to convert two set points and Uchiyama, ranked 185 in the world, won four points in a row to take the set in just under an hour.

Uchiyama wrapped up the second set in 36 minutes, claiming a spot in the next round after converting his second match point.

The damage was done in the third game, where Edmund was broken to love as Uchiyama took the match 7-6 6-4.

