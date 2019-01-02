Andy Murray beaten at Brisbane International by Daniil Medvedev

Andy Murray suffered defeat to Daniil Medvedev in Brisbane

Andy Murray's latest comeback has ended after defeat to Daniil Medvedev at the Brisbane International.

Former world No 1 Murray was beaten 7-5 6-2 in his second match of the tournament, as he steps up his recovery from a hip injury.

Murray beat James Duckworth earlier this week before reflecting: "It's been really hard; 18 months, a lot of ups and downs, it's been tricky to just get back on the court competing again.

"So I'm happy I'm back out here again, I want to try and enjoy it as much as I can and just try and enjoy playing tennis as long as I can. I don't know how much longer it's going to last but we'll see."

It was in Brisbane last year that Murray opted to undergo surgery on his hip. He then missed three out of four Grand Slams in 2018, and his world ranking has fallen to No 240.

The Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the New Year, begins on January 14.

Murray's defeat on Wednesday comes after fellow Brits Kyle Edmund, Johanna Konta and Harriet Dart also lost.

Rafa Nadal has withdrawn in Brisbane

Meanwhile, Rafa Nadal has withdrawn from the Brisbane International in a bid to be fit for the Australian Open.

"I did an MRI and it shows a small strain on my left thigh," said the world No 2. "I tried to play, I wanted to play, but recommendations from the doctors (were otherwise).

"I feel better than I did four days ago. It's a risk to damage my body for one month if I play here."

