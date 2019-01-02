Novak Djokovic makes it through to Qatar Open quarter-finals after scare

Novak Djokovic was given a scare by Marton Fucsovics on Wednesday

World No 1 Novak Djokovic made it through to the quarter-finals of the Qatar Open, but only after surviving a huge scare from Hungary's Marton Fucsovics.

The Serb, who is a two-time winner of the event, eventually triumphed 4-6 6-4 6-1 against the world No 36.

Djokovic also extended his impressive career record at the tournament to 14-1, including the last 12 straight.

"For the first two sets he was the better player," said Djokovic. "He played really well, smart, changing up the rhythm and the pace of the ball and moving me around.

"I was kind of in a corner and I had to find my way and fight my way through."

He remains on course to meet Stan Wawrinka in the semi-finals in Doha after the Swiss also won again on Wednesday, beating Chile's Nicolas Jarry 6-4 7-6 (7-3).

Seventh seed Roberto Bautista Agut disposed of Spanish compatriot Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 6-1 6-4, while Serbia's Dusan Lajovic beat Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania 7-6 (7-4) 0-6 7-5.

Italy's Marco Cecchinato received a walkover after his opponent Guido Pella of Argentina was forced to pull out.

We have every major tennis event covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.