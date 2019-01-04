Maria Sharapova suffers thigh injury which could rule her out of Australian Open

Maria Sharapova (L) shakes hands with Aryna Sabalenka after being forced to retire with a thigh injury

Maria Sharapova's Australian Open preparations suffered a blow after a thigh injury forced her to retire from the Shenzhen Open on Friday.

The former world No 1 was trailing 6-1 4-2 against Aryna Sabalenka during their quarter-final clash when she called it a day.

Sharapova, who won the Australian Open in 2008, last tasted WTA success in 2017 at the Tianjin Open against Sabalenka after a 15-month doping suspension.

She has also endured a difficult run at the Grand Slams, although a quarter-final appearance at the French Open last year gave reasons for optimism, but early exits at Wimbledon and the US Open showed her game lacked the sharpness to compete at the highest level.

Sharapova could be a doubt for the Australian Open

With the Australian Open starting in Melbourne on January 14, the 31-year-old Russian faces a race against time to be fit for the first major of 2019.

Sabalenka will next face Wang Yafan, who beat qualifier Monica Niculescu 2-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-1.

"I think we both played well and then she got injured," Sabalenka said. "Hopefully she will get well soon."

Alison Riske will face Vera Zvonareva in the other semi-final match.

Zvonareva defeated Veronika Kudermetova 4-6 7-5 6-3, while Riske beat Sorana Cirstea 7-5 6-1.

