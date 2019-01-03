Kyle Edmund doubtful for Australian Open with knee injury

Kyle Edmund has withdrawn from the Sydney International

British No 1 Kyle Edmund has pledged to do "everything he can" to be fit for the Australian Open after picking up a knee injury.

The 23-year-old, who is ranked 14th in the world, has withdrawn from next week's Sydney International, which was set to be his final warm-up event before the year's first Grand Slam in Melbourne.

"I am disappointed that I won't be able to return to Sydney," Edmund said.

"I need to focus on my preparations for the Australian Open and do everything I can to be fit for the first Grand Slam of the year."

Edmund reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open in 2018, losing to Marin Cilic in straight sets, but suffered a shock defeat to Japan's world No 185 Yasutaka Uchiyama on Wednesday in the Brisbane International.

The Australian Open gets under way on January 14.