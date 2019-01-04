Ivo Karlovic becomes oldest man in more than four decades to reach an ATP final

Veteran giant Ivo Karlovic became the oldest man in more than four decades to reach an ATP final after beating Steve Darcis at the Maharashtra Open in Pune.

Karlovic, who turns 40 next month, follows in the footsteps of Australian legend Ken Rosewall who reached a tour-level final aged 43 in 1977.

The 6ft 11in Karlovic defeated Darcis of Belgium 7-6 (7-3) 4-6 6-3 in the first semi-final of the tournament held in India.

Did you know... Fifty-six days shy of his 40th birthday, Karlovic becomes oldest finalist on record since 43-year-old Ken Rosewall at 1977 Hong Kong. Rosewall went on to win the title.

"Yes, I know that I am old. But I am happy that I am still here in all these years with [many] ups and downs and injuries. And I am able to do this here is unbelievable," Karlovic said after the win.

"I have been calm and it has helped me in my career."

Ivo Karlovic will play Kevin Anderson in the final

Karlovic, currently ranked No 100, hit 33 aces in the one hour 55 minute battle against Darcis, who missed all of 2018 due to injury.

The Croatian, who has now reached seven of his 19 ATP Tour finals after turning 35, will play world No 6 Kevin Anderson from South Africa after he overcame defending champion Gilles Simon of France 6-3 7-6 (7-3).

