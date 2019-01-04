Novak Djokovic suffers surprise defeat to Roberto Bautista Agut at Qatar Open

Novak Djokovic suffered a surprise defeat to Roberto Bautista Agut

Novak Djokovic's Australian Open preparations suffered a setback after a surprise semi-final defeat to Roberto Bautista Agut at the Qatar Open.

The world No 1 fell to his first defeat of the new season in a high-quality contest lasting more than two-and-a-half hours, 6-3 6-7 (8-6) 6-4.

The Spaniard, ranked No 24 in the world, lost his first set of the week but he still managed to battle back in the decider to cause a huge upset.

Bautista Agut celebrates his stunning win over the world No 1

Bautista Agut needed just one match point to secure victory and he will play either Tomas Berdych or Marco Cecchinato in Saturday's final.

"I will remember this match for [the rest] of my life," said the 30-year-old. "I can't be more happy than I am now."

It is the second time Bautista Agut has beaten Djokovic in his career and both victories occurred in a semi-final.

The first win came in October 2016 at the Shanghai Masters when Djokovic was also No 1 at that stage.

