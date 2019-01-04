Novak Djokovic suffers surprise defeat to Roberto Bautista Agut at Qatar Open
By Raz Mirza
Last Updated: 04/01/19 6:54pm
Novak Djokovic's Australian Open preparations suffered a setback after a surprise semi-final defeat to Roberto Bautista Agut at the Qatar Open.
The world No 1 fell to his first defeat of the new season in a high-quality contest lasting more than two-and-a-half hours, 6-3 6-7 (8-6) 6-4.
The Spaniard, ranked No 24 in the world, lost his first set of the week but he still managed to battle back in the decider to cause a huge upset.
Bautista Agut needed just one match point to secure victory and he will play either Tomas Berdych or Marco Cecchinato in Saturday's final.
"I will remember this match for [the rest] of my life," said the 30-year-old. "I can't be more happy than I am now."
It is the second time Bautista Agut has beaten Djokovic in his career and both victories occurred in a semi-final.
The first win came in October 2016 at the Shanghai Masters when Djokovic was also No 1 at that stage.
We have every major tennis event covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.