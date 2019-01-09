Mardy Fish appointed United States Davis Cup team captain

Mardy Fish named US Davis Cup captain as the men's team competition enters a new era

Mardy Fish has been appointed as the new captain of the United States Davis Cup team.

Fish, who retired from playing in 2015, replaces Jim Courier following his eight-year stint.

"Ever since I started playing professionally and started understanding what the Davis Cup was and how special it was, I wanted to be the Davis Cup captain," said Fish. "I just thought that position was so special.

"I'm a team-sport athlete stuck in an individual sport, and I love the team aspect of Davis Cup. To even be considered, let alone named the captain, is incredibly humbling."

Words cannot describe how honored I am to be named the next United States Davis Cup Captain. Go USA🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/HttGU1bJbv — Mardy Fish (@MardyFish) January 9, 2019

During his playing career, the 37-year-old peaked at No 7 in the world and reached the quarter-finals at three of the four Grand Slams. He also won six ATP titles.

Fish will take charge in a dramatically different Davis Cup format which is now an 18-team event that this year will be played from November 18-24 in Madrid.

Courier relinquished the captaincy in September following America's last-four defeat to Croatia.

