Cameron Norrie reaches maiden ATP final at ASB Classic in Auckland

Cameron Norrie posted more evidence that the future of British tennis may still be bright after reaching his first ATP final in Auckland.

While Andy Mrurray was confirming his plans to retire after Wimbledon, if his hip injury lets him get that far, world No 93 Norrie beat Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in three sets to reach a first final and end his previous semi-final hoodoo.

The 23-year-old, who grew up in New Zealand, had lost his previous three Tour semi-finals but recovered from losing the second set to win 7-5 4-6 6-3 and set up a date with American Tennys Sandgren in the decider on Saturday.

"I was really, really nervous in that last game, slightly tight, but a big thanks to the crowd for getting me through that. It's so special," Norrie told the ATP's official website.

"It's my first final and to do it at home, too, it means so much to me."

Norrie teamed up with Kyle Edmund, the British No 1 who won his first ATP title last year, to win on the doubles circuit in Estoril last year and impressed on his Davis Cup debut for Great Britain as well.

His ranking is projected to rise from No 93 to No 68 and will go even higher if he can beat Sandgren before heading to Melbourne for the Australian Open where he faces Taylor Fritz, who he beat on route to the Auckland final.