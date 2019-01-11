Andy Murray 'touched' by tributes from fellow players and sportspeople

3:03 The world's leading tennis players have reacted to Andy Murray's plans for retirement. The world's leading tennis players have reacted to Andy Murray's plans for retirement.

Andy Murray said that "a big cuddle" from his mum has eased his anguish as tributes flood in after his retirement revelation.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray announced plans on Friday to retire after this summer's Wimbledon due to ongoing injury issues - but admitted he may stop after the Australian Open this month.

That tearful revelation has resulted in widespread support throughout his fellow tennis players and beyond.

The tennis community

.@andy_murray is a great champion who I have the utmost admiration for.

I’ve enjoyed following his stellar career, he is truly one of the greats of our game & a lovely bloke! Arise Sir Andy. I applaud you & wish you well in all your future endeavours.

Rocket — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) January 11, 2019

Andy, just watched your conference. Please don’t stop trying. Keep fighting. I can imagine your pain and sadness. I hope you can overcome this. You deserve to retire on your own terms, whenever that happens. We love you @andy_murray and we want to see you happy and doing well. 🙏 — Juan M. del Potro (@delpotrojuan) January 11, 2019

Tennis will come to an end for us all but the friendships will last a lifetime. What you’ve done for the sport will live on forever. I’m hoping for a strong and healthy finish for you, my friend! @andy_murray pic.twitter.com/Bcs0cdllJp — Grigor Dimitrov (@GrigorDimitrov) January 11, 2019

How Murray has promoted women in sport

Johanna Konta, the British No 1, said: "There have been so many examples of when he has stood up for us - not just for women's tennis but women in general.

"He has also been blessed with two daughters and I think he's grown up with a really strong female role model with his mum and now his wife is also a strong character so he is surrounded by great, strong women.

"He has put that through in the way he has voiced his opinions and the way he has tackled some questions and issues that have arisen and I think everybody has always been very appreciative of him."

I don't really care whether some of the other male players like it or not. That's not something that really bothers me. I was coached by my mum for a long time. I have had her around at tournaments for a long time. Murray in 2014 before appointing Amelie Mauresmo as coach

.@andy_murray You are a champion on and off the court. So sorry you cannot retire on your own terms, but remember to look to the future. Your greatest impact on the world may be yet to come. Your voice for equality will inspire future generations. Much love to you & your family. https://t.co/AQUOP3LGec — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) January 11, 2019

Another example of the ridiculous sexism that still exists in sport. Murray comment on Ada Hegerberg controversy

How Murray inspires sportspeople beyond tennis

Keep going @andy_murray

Hope you somehow can come back to your best!

💪 — Thomas Bjorn (@thomasbjorngolf) January 11, 2019

Hard to read that @andy_murray being forced to retire because of injury,no doubt one of Scotland’s greatest ever sportsmen 👏👏👏 — stephen hendry (@SHendry775) January 11, 2019

Murray's true personality...

The major accomplishments

Murray won Olympic gold at London 2012

Murray won the 2012 US Open

Murray ended Britain's 77-year wait for a Wimbledon champion in 2013

A second Wimbledon title came in 2016

Murray won the top prize at the 2016 Olympics

The farewell