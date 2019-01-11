Tennis News

Andy Murray 'touched' by tributes from fellow players and sportspeople

Last Updated: 11/01/19 2:16pm
The world's leading tennis players have reacted to Andy Murray's plans for retirement.
Andy Murray said that "a big cuddle" from his mum has eased his anguish as tributes flood in after his retirement revelation.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray announced plans on Friday to retire after this summer's Wimbledon due to ongoing injury issues - but admitted he may stop after the Australian Open this month.

That tearful revelation has resulted in widespread support throughout his fellow tennis players and beyond.

The tennis community

Andy, I know you take me for a joker most of the time, but at least hear me out on this one old friend. You will always be someone that impacted the sport in so many different ways, I know this was never the way you wanted to go out, but hey it was a heck of a ride. You took me under your wing as soon as I got on tour, and to this day you have been someone I literally just look forward to seeing. You are one crazy tennis player, miles better than me, but I just want you to know that today isn’t only a sad day for you and your team, it’s a sad day for the sport and for everyone you’ve had an impact on. Which leaves me big fella.. these are a couple photos, that should make you smile and think, I was actually a little bit of a younger brother to you. Anyways, I just want you to know, and I’m sure you already do, everyone wants you to keep fighting and to keep being you. Goodluck at the Australian Open muzz, I’ll be behind you. #onelastdance 🙌🏽🙏🏽

Brits Kyle Edmund, Jo Konta & Cameron Norrie react
How Murray has promoted women in sport

Johanna Konta, the British No 1, said: "There have been so many examples of when he has stood up for us - not just for women's tennis but women in general.

"He has also been blessed with two daughters and I think he's grown up with a really strong female role model with his mum and now his wife is also a strong character so he is surrounded by great, strong women.

"He has put that through in the way he has voiced his opinions and the way he has tackled some questions and issues that have arisen and I think everybody has always been very appreciative of him."

I don't really care whether some of the other male players like it or not. That's not something that really bothers me. I was coached by my mum for a long time. I have had her around at tournaments for a long time.

Murray in 2014 before appointing Amelie Mauresmo as coach

Another example of the ridiculous sexism that still exists in sport.

Murray comment on Ada Hegerberg controversy

How Murray inspires sportspeople beyond tennis

Murray's true personality...

I have no real friends.

The major accomplishments

Murray won Olympic gold at London 2012
Murray won the 2012 US Open
Murray ended Britain's 77-year wait for a Wimbledon champion in 2013
A second Wimbledon title came in 2016
Murray won the top prize at the 2016 Olympics
The farewell
An emotional Andy Murray has revealed he plans to retire
