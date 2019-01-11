Andy Murray 'touched' by tributes from fellow players and sportspeople
Andy Murray said that "a big cuddle" from his mum has eased his anguish as tributes flood in after his retirement revelation.
Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray announced plans on Friday to retire after this summer's Wimbledon due to ongoing injury issues - but admitted he may stop after the Australian Open this month.
That tearful revelation has resulted in widespread support throughout his fellow tennis players and beyond.
Andy, I know you take me for a joker most of the time, but at least hear me out on this one old friend. You will always be someone that impacted the sport in so many different ways, I know this was never the way you wanted to go out, but hey it was a heck of a ride. You took me under your wing as soon as I got on tour, and to this day you have been someone I literally just look forward to seeing. You are one crazy tennis player, miles better than me, but I just want you to know that today isn’t only a sad day for you and your team, it’s a sad day for the sport and for everyone you’ve had an impact on. Which leaves me big fella.. these are a couple photos, that should make you smile and think, I was actually a little bit of a younger brother to you. Anyways, I just want you to know, and I’m sure you already do, everyone wants you to keep fighting and to keep being you. Goodluck at the Australian Open muzz, I’ll be behind you. #onelastdance 🙌🏽🙏🏽
.@andy_murray is a great champion who I have the utmost admiration for.— Rod Laver (@rodlaver) January 11, 2019
I’ve enjoyed following his stellar career, he is truly one of the greats of our game & a lovely bloke! Arise Sir Andy. I applaud you & wish you well in all your future endeavours.
Andy, just watched your conference. Please don’t stop trying. Keep fighting. I can imagine your pain and sadness. I hope you can overcome this. You deserve to retire on your own terms, whenever that happens. We love you @andy_murray and we want to see you happy and doing well. 🙏— Juan M. del Potro (@delpotrojuan) January 11, 2019
Tennis will come to an end for us all but the friendships will last a lifetime. What you’ve done for the sport will live on forever. I’m hoping for a strong and healthy finish for you, my friend! @andy_murray pic.twitter.com/Bcs0cdllJp— Grigor Dimitrov (@GrigorDimitrov) January 11, 2019
Johanna Konta, the British No 1, said: "There have been so many examples of when he has stood up for us - not just for women's tennis but women in general.
"He has also been blessed with two daughters and I think he's grown up with a really strong female role model with his mum and now his wife is also a strong character so he is surrounded by great, strong women.
"He has put that through in the way he has voiced his opinions and the way he has tackled some questions and issues that have arisen and I think everybody has always been very appreciative of him."
I don't really care whether some of the other male players like it or not. That's not something that really bothers me. I was coached by my mum for a long time. I have had her around at tournaments for a long time.
Murray in 2014 before appointing Amelie Mauresmo as coach
.@andy_murray You are a champion on and off the court. So sorry you cannot retire on your own terms, but remember to look to the future. Your greatest impact on the world may be yet to come. Your voice for equality will inspire future generations. Much love to you & your family. https://t.co/AQUOP3LGec— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) January 11, 2019
Another example of the ridiculous sexism that still exists in sport.
Murray comment on Ada Hegerberg controversy
Keep going @andy_murray— Thomas Bjorn (@thomasbjorngolf) January 11, 2019
Hope you somehow can come back to your best!
Hard to read that @andy_murray being forced to retire because of injury,no doubt one of Scotland’s greatest ever sportsmen 👏👏👏— stephen hendry (@SHendry775) January 11, 2019
