Rafael Nadal wakes up sleeping journalist in Australian Open press conference

Rafael Nadal poked fun at a journalist who fell asleep during his post-match press conference at the Australian Open.

Nadal was in good spirits after his convincing straight-sets victory over James Duckworth to ease his long-term injury worries on Monday.

But at least one correspondent wasn't captivated by what he had to say.

While another journalist asked a question, Nadal spotted the sleeping man and began to laugh, prompting others to join in.

Nadal broke the journalist's slumber by saying: "It's not interesting today," prompting a loud ripple of laughter.

"I know, you were closing your eyes to be more focused on what I was saying," he added, continuing to make light of the embarrassing situation.

The 2009 winner had pulled out of the Brisbane International warm-up with a thigh strain but showed no signs of the problem in his opener.

