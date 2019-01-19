Novak Djokovic defeats Denis Shapovalov to reach Australian Open fourth round

Novak Djokovic recovered from a drop in focus to defeat a tenacious Denis Shapovalov in four sets and maintain his charge for a record seventh Australian Open title.

The world No 1 appeared on course for a routine straight-sets passage into the fourth round after opening up a 4-1 lead in the third set but Shapovalov won five straight games against the increasingly riled Serb to extend the match.

But Djokovic reasserted his command by breaking the 19-year-old opening service game as he eased through the final set for a 6-3 6-4 4-6 6-0 victory to ensure he will remain world No 1 at the end of the tournament.

Novak Djokovic and Denis Shapovalov were meeting for the first time

The 14-time Grand Slam champion broke Shapovalov once in each of the opening two sets to move into a dominant position in his first career meeting against the Canadian.

Djokovic appeared to then lose his focus after complaining to the umpire when the floodlights were turned on during the third set and Shapovalov took full advantage.

Shapovalov was unable to sustain his levels in the fourth set as Djokovic won six games on the bounce to set up a meeting with 15th seed Daniil Medvedev.

The Russian, who hasn't lost a set so far in the tournament, proved too strong for David Goffin, easing to a 6-2 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 win.

Kei Nishikori's best performance in Melbourne is reaching the quarter-finals

Kei Nishikori also reached the last-16 in convincing fashion as he beat Joao Sousa 7-6 6-1 6-2.

The Japanese eighth seed had needed five sets to overcome big-serving Croatian veteran Ivo Karlovic in his previous match but was always in control against the Portuguese player.

Nishikori will next meet Pablo Carreno Busta next after the Spaniard defeated Italy's Fabio Fognini 6-2 6-4 2-6 6-4.

Milos Raonic advanced to the fourth round with a 6-4 6-4 7-6 (8-6) win against Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

Milos Raonic looks to be back to near his best after injury trouble

The 16th seed, who knocked out former champion Stan Wawrinka on Thursday in four tiebreak sets, will meet either fourth seed Alexander Zverev or Australian wildcard Alex Bolt.

