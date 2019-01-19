Jamie Murray accuses LTA of undervaluing doubles and coach Louis Cayer

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares came from behind against British opposition to reach the Australian Open third round

Jamie Murray has accused the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) of undervaluing doubles and especially coach Louis Cayer.

The Canadian has been working with Murray for much of the last decade after Judy Murray spotted him giving a coaching session in Monte Carlo and recruited for her son and the LTA.

Cayer works in coach development for the LTA, is part of Leon Smith's Davis Cup backroom staff and will head up the new national academy in Loughborough when it opens later this year alongside Nick Cavaday.

Louis Cayer (right) has worked within Great Britain's Davis Cup coaching staff

But Murray feels he is seen as a doubles specialist within the LTA and should be performance director. That role is currently held by Simon Timson, who was recruited from UK Sport in 2016.

"He should be doing that job," said the Scot. "As a bare minimum. At least that or he could be in charge of coach education.

"He's been working at the LTA for like 10 years. It's been great for me because he's pretty much been working with me one on one. He's obviously been doing some other stuff but that's not getting the best out of him.

"For the greater good, he could be doing a lot more and having a lot more influence and effect on British tennis if he was in the right position and being listened to."

I think they should celebrate more the success of the doubles because that's the thing they've clearly got to be most proud about. Jamie Murray

Cayer is regarded as one of the preeminent tennis coaches in the world and Murray believes his influence can be seen in the fact Britain currently has seven players in the top 60 in the men's doubles rankings, more than any other country.

Murray and his Brazilian partner Bruno Soares were given a major battle by two of them, Jonny O'Mara and Luke Bambridge, in the second round of the Australian Open before coming through 3-6 6-2 7-5.

Six of the pairs to reach the second round featured at least one British player, with Joe Salisbury joining Murray in the last 16 with his American partner Rajeev Ram.

Johanna Konta's second round defeat against Garbine Muguruza ended British representation in the singles at the second round

Comparing it to singles, where Johanna Konta, Katie Boulter and Dan Evans all lost in round two, Murray said: "You've got three people in the second round but we've got I think six different doubles teams in the second round and I think that's important.

"I think they should celebrate more the success of the doubles because that's the thing they've clearly got to be most proud about. [We've got] the most in terms of numbers. But that wouldn't be talked about unless I said something."

Soares has also benefited from Cayer's wisdom, and said: "He's by far the best coach I've worked with. His tennis knowledge is insane. Every guy that he works with, they improve, no matter what. It's a treat to work with him."

Murray's tournament began with a rare court-side appearance for what could turn out to be his brother Andy's final professional match against Roberto Bautista Agut.

Murray was watching from the stands as his brother Andy played against Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round

"I don't really like it," he said. "But he asked me if I was going to watch. It's draining. I knew it's a big match for him. No one knows what is happening going forward. I was glad I was there."

Murray does not believe it has affected his own tournament, though, saying: "It has been fine. I was away all last week in Sydney when most of the stuff was announced."

Murray and Soares will face Germany's Kevin Krawietz and Croatian Nikola Mektic in the third round, while the Scot is also looking to win a second consecutive mixed doubles title with Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

