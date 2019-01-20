Rafael Nadal defeats Tomas Berdych to reach Australian Open quarter-finals

Rafael Nadal won his only Australian Open title in 2009

Rafael Nadal sent a message of intent to his rivals as he dispatched Tomas Berdych in straight sets to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals for the 11th time.

The Spaniard's only title at Melbourne came a decade ago but the world No 2 has looked in imperious form during the only week and maintained that form to win 6-0 6-1 7-6 (7-4).

Nadal won the opening nine games in a row in ominous fashion and despite a sterner challenge from the Czech former world No 4, he maintained his intensity to save a set point and close out the match in two hours and five minutes.

Nadal is yet to lose a set through his opening four matches

"I always say the same when I am back from injury. I don't expect negative or positive things," said Nadal, who hadn't played a competitive event since the US Open prior to arriving at Melbourne Park.

"When you come back, you need a bit of luck at the beginning because it's important the first couple of matches."

Nadal is bidding for his 18th Grand Slam title and he avoided a repeat of his 2015 defeat to Berdych with a relentless display that underlined his credentials to lift the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup next weekend.

He fired 32 winners and held firm against Berdych's best efforts in the third set to extend the match as Nadal ensured he sealed a fourth consecutive straight-sets win and a meeting with unseeded Frances Tiafoe on Tuesday.

Frances Tiafoe is enjoying a memorable Grand Slam run

Tiafoe defeated a resurgent Grigor Dimitrov in four tight sets to reach his maiden Grand Slam quarter-final and celebrate his 21st birthday in perfect fashion.

The American world No 39 was full of emotion as he celebrated his 7-5 7-6 (8-6) 6-7 (1-7) 7-5 victory against the Bulgarian 20th seed.

"It means the world. I told my parents 10 years ago I was gonna be a pro tennis player and change their life," Tiafoe, who ripped off his shirt in celebration, said.

"Now I'm in the quarter-finals of a Slam. I can't believe it."

"I would have been mad if I had lost on my birthday," he added.

Nadal, who lost to Roger Federer in the 2017 final, expects a tough match against Tiafoe, who is only appearing in the main draw in Melbourne for the third time.

"It's going to be the first time that we play each other. He's playing great," he said of Tiafoe.

"He won a couple of great matches during the tournament. He's super quick. And he's able to change directions fast. He goes to the net fast. He has a huge forehand, good serve. So let's see."