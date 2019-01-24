Petra Kvitova and Naomi Osaka to contest Australian Open final

0:11 Petra Kvitova reached the Australian Open final Petra Kvitova reached the Australian Open final

Petra Kvitova will play Naomi Osaka in the Australian Open final after they each won their semi-finals on Thursday morning.

Kvitova defeated Danielle Collins 7-6 6-0 before Osaka beat Karolina Pliskova 6-2 4-6 6-4 in the final four.

For Kvitova in particular, qualifying for a Grand Slam final represents a major achievement two years after she needed hand surgery having been the victim in a knife attack.

Kvitova is a two-time Grand Slam champion

"I don't think that many people believed that I could do that again, to stand on the court and play tennis to that kind of level," she said.

"It was just a few of them, I think. I'm very happy to have those few around me. And it definitely feels great - I hope for them as well, and for my family and everyone who was there when I needed it."

0:16 Naomi Osaka beat Karolina Pliskova 6-2 4-6 6-4 in their Australian Open semi-final Naomi Osaka beat Karolina Pliskova 6-2 4-6 6-4 in their Australian Open semi-final

Kvitova has twice won Wimbledon, most recently in 2014, but is now gearing up to claim a third Grand Slam title. She added: "It's been five years. That's why I worked hard to be back here. It tastes great."

Japan-born Osaka has reached her second Grand Slam final after winning the US Open last year.

Osaka won the 2018 US Open

She fired 56 winners past Pliskova, who had previously eliminated Serena Williams in the last eight.

Osaka and Kvitova will also contest the world No 1 ranking in Saturday's final.