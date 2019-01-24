Rafael Nadal defeats Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach Australian Open final

0:30 Rafael Nadal is into his fifth Australian Open final by ending Stefanos Tsitsipas run in their semi-final meeting Rafael Nadal is into his fifth Australian Open final by ending Stefanos Tsitsipas run in their semi-final meeting

Rafael Nadal powered into his fifth Australian Open final by ending Stefanos Tsitsipas’ run in their semi-final meeting.

World No 2 Nadal won 6-2 6-4 6-0 and will vie for the Grand Slam title against either Novak Djokovic or Lucas Pouille.

Twenty-year-old Tsitsipas created headlines by eliminating Roger Federer earlier this week but his memorable streak came to an emphatic halt against Nadal.

Stefanos Tsitsipas was outclassed in his first Grand Slam semi-final

The 2009 Australian Open champion Nadal still has not dropped a set at this year's tournament. He needed just 31 minutes against Tsitsipas to win the opening set, dropping three points on his first serve in the process.

Tsitsipas displayed some mettle in the second set but, when Nadal eventually broke his serve, it became one-way traffic.

Rafael Nadal still hasn't dropped a set at this tournament

Seventeen-time Grand Slam champion Nadal coasted through the final set, with Tsitsipas' spark finally gone, without losing a game.

Nadal will next play his 25th Grand Slam final. If he wins, Nadal would have two titles at each Grand Slam which neither Djokovic nor Federer has managed.

Djokovic and Pouille play their semi-final on Friday morning.