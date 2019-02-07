Katie Boulter and Johanna Konta inspire Great Britain to second Fed Cup win

Johanna Konta beat Maria Sakkari in a thrilling Fed Cup tie

Great Britain defeated Greece to move one match away from going through to play the winner of Pool B for the chance to make it into the Fed Cup World Group II play-off for a third year in a row.

Anne Keothavong's side, who won their first home tie in the tournament for 26 years against Slovenia on Wednesday, now face a straight shootout against Hungary in the Fed Cup Europe/Africa Zone Group 1 on Friday to determine which team makes it through to Saturday's play-off.

Katie Boulter led the hosts out against world No 171 Valentini Grammatikopoulou and held her nerve to win it 6-3 4-6 6-3.

Katie Boulter delivered another opening win as she battled hard to triumph

British No 1 Johanna Konta sealed the tie by beating world No 38 Maria Sakkari after completing an impressive comeback to earn a 4-6 6-2 6-3 win.

Afterwards, Sakkari did not hold back in her assessment of the officiating after some controversial line calls.

The chair umpires are great, but the line umpires are the worst I have ever seen in my life. Maria Sakkari of Greece

"They are terrible," she said. "Since the first round. They're the worst I've ever seen in my life.

"This is unacceptable. Because we have many players in the top 100, we are playing with poor balls, 9 and 11 change, and with line umpires that have never worked in their life. That's what I want to say.

"The chair umpires are great, but the line umpires are the worst I have ever seen in my life.

"There were mistakes for both sides, I am not saying that they always do mistakes only for us, but of course there are more mistakes for our side. But there were quite a lot of mistakes.

"I think it's very tough for all the players to play with very bad line umpires on court.

"We are used to playing with very good professionals and we come here, it's a very high-level Fed Cup tie, we need to have good professionals on our court."

With Hungary beating Slovenia to also make it two from two, whoever wins the best-of-three tie will advance to play the winner of Pool B - either Croatia or Serbia - on Saturday.

