Jo-Wilfried Tsonga wins ATP Tour title in Montpellier

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga won the Montpellier title

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga won the Montpellier Open title on Sunday with a 6-4 6-2 win over fellow Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

It was Tsonga's first ATP Tour title in more than 15 months - last season he lost the Montpellier semi-final then missed seven months through injury. As a result, Tsonga was ranked as the world No 210 heading into this week's tournament.

He needed just 73 to defeat Herbert in straight sets, dropping just four points behind his first serve.

Tsonga with the trophy

Tsonga joins Gael Monfils (2010, 2014), Richard Gasquet (2013, 2015, 2016) and Lucas Pouille (2018) as French winners of the Montpellier event.

Elsewhere, Daniil Medvedev claimed the Sofia Open trophy by beating Marton Fucsovics 6-4 6-3 in the final.

Russia's Medvedev, the world No 16, has reached at least the semi-finals in five of his last nine events. He began 2019 by losing to Kei Nishikori in the Brisbane final.