Britain's Katie Boulter makes progress in Indian Wells but Heather Watson falls

Katie Boulter reached the second qualifying round at Indian Wells

Britain's Katie Boulter saw off American Allie Kiick to reach the second qualifying round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

The 22-year-old world No 85, who is playing in the event for the first time, triumphed 7-5 5-7 6-2 in two hours and 19 minutes.

Boulter, seeded six in the qualifiers, will now face Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic for a place in the main draw.

Heather Watson didn't fare so well as she crashed out

Fellow Briton Heather Watson, ranked number 113 in the world, did not fare as well, falling to Italy's Sara Errani 6-2 6-7 (3-7) 6-4.

The 26-year-old had fought back to force a decider, and took a 4-2 lead in the third set, but lost four games in a row as Errani claimed victory in two hours and 34 minutes.

