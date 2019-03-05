Britain's Katie Boulter makes progress in Indian Wells but Heather Watson falls
By PA Sport
Last Updated: 05/03/19 1:07pm
Britain's Katie Boulter saw off American Allie Kiick to reach the second qualifying round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.
The 22-year-old world No 85, who is playing in the event for the first time, triumphed 7-5 5-7 6-2 in two hours and 19 minutes.
Boulter, seeded six in the qualifiers, will now face Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic for a place in the main draw.
Fellow Briton Heather Watson, ranked number 113 in the world, did not fare as well, falling to Italy's Sara Errani 6-2 6-7 (3-7) 6-4.
The 26-year-old had fought back to force a decider, and took a 4-2 lead in the third set, but lost four games in a row as Errani claimed victory in two hours and 34 minutes.
