Serena Williams retired from her Indian Wells encounter with Garbine Muguruza

Serena Williams retired from her Indian Wells match against Garbine Muguruza citing “extreme dizziness and extreme fatigue”.

Muguruza was winning 6-3 1-0 when Williams was forced to withdraw from the third round meeting.

Williams had gone 3-0 ahead but after losing six consecutive games, she called for the trainer. She emerged for the second set but it was short lived.

Williams withdrew in the second set against Muguruza

"Before the match, I did not feel great and then it just got worse with every second - extreme dizziness and extreme fatigue," 23-time Grand Slam champion Williams said.

"By the score it might have looked like I started well, but I was not feeling at all well physically. I will focus on getting better and start preparing for Miami."

In the men's draw, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal cruised into the round of 32.

Nadal thrashed Jared Donaldson 6-1 6-1 and Federer beat Peter Gojowczyk 6-1 7-5.

