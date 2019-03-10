Kyle Edmund crushes Nicolas Jarry in Indian Wells to reach third round

Kyle Edmund moved into the third round at Indian Wells

British No 1 Kyle Edmund demolished Nicolas Jarry in 52 minutes to reach the third round in Indian Wells on Sunday.

Edmund, who warmed up for the tournament with victory at the Indian Wells Challenger as he completed a successful comeback from a knee injury, bullied Jarry of Chile to win 6-2 6-0.

The 24-year-old secured his first win on the ATP Tour since beating Diego Schwartzman in Vienna back in October with an overwhelming performance against Jarry, who is ranked 63 places below him at 86 in the world, registering six aces and winning 80 per cent of his first serve points.

Good day in the desert! Great crowd, see you soon for RD 3 💪🏻🌵🏜 pic.twitter.com/XnHZ2ddHkZ — Kyle Edmund (@kyle8edmund) March 10, 2019

He will play the winner of the match between Italy's Fabio Fognini or Moldovan Radu Albot in round three on Tuesday.

