Ian Hewitt to replace Philip Brook as chairman of Wimbledon

Philip Brook will step down as Wimbledon Chairman at the end of this year

Ian Hewitt will replace Philip Brook as chairman of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) at the end of this year.

Brook, who has held the position since December 2010, is set to end a nine-year tenure in December 2019 when Hewitt will take over.

Hewitt joined the AELTC committee in 2002 and is widely experienced in mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and other commercial transactions.

"Ian's combination of business acumen and considerable experience serving on the AELTC Committee and as Chair of the Wimbledon Foundation ensures that he will provide the AELTC with strong leadership for the coming years," said Brook.

"For now, we look ahead to continuing our planning for a successful Championships in 2019 and a seamless handover in December 2019."

The All England Club, a private members' club, is the venue for Wimbledon.

We have the tennis season covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.