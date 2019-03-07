ATP chief Chris Kermode to step down at end of the year

Chris Kermode has been ATP World Tour Executive Chairman and President since 2014

Chris Kermode, the executive chairman and president of the men's professional tennis tour, will leave his role when his current term finishes at the end of this year.

The ATP announced on Thursday that Kermode's tenure would come to a close. He became head of the tour in 2014.

During his term, prize money has increased, the Next Gen ATP Finals for up-and-coming players was created, while rules changes have included the serve clock.

"It's been a privilege to serve as ATP Executive Chairman & President since 2014 and I'm very proud of what we have achieved during this time", said Kermode.

"I would like to thank everyone at the ATP, and all the players and tournaments for the support over the years. I remain fully dedicated to the role for the remainder of my term and wish the organisation every success in the future."

The ATP did not say when it expects to have a new president in place.