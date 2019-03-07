Roger Federer aims to win sixth Indian Wells crown and 101st career title

Roger Federer aims to continue his positive start to the season

Roger Federer has said he is not yet ready to hang up his racket as he aims for a sixth Indian Wells crown and 101st title of his career.

The Swiss world No 4 made the final of the tournament held in the Californian desert last year and after finally sealing a landmark century of titles following his victory at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships last week, he will be looking to continue his positive start to the season.

Federer admits he is over the questions which plagued him when he was stuck on 99 titles and Federer has "good vibes" moving forward.

From my side I am going to try and give it all I have and I hope that's enough. Roger Federer

"Winning in Dubai and getting to number 100 (career titles) and not having to carry that 99 titles with me for the entire season and talking about it every week (with questions like) 'are you going to win your 100th title here and there?' It's out of the way and I think it was the perfect week for me," the 37-year-old said.

"I struggled a bit at the beginning (of Dubai) and then ended up playing some great tennis. So I think it's going to give me a lot of good vibes moving forward no doubt.

"I'm healthy, I'm getting over the jet lag well. My game is in place because I played well in Dubai and also in Australia and at the Hopman Cup and the off-season was good - so from that standpoint there is no alarm bells ringing or red lights where I could see it as a problem.

"The only problem could be my opponents that they catch fire that day or play well. From my side I am going to try and give it all I have and I hope that's enough."

Federer added he is looking forward to having more freedom and more time with his family when he eventually leaves behind the sport he has dominated.

"I want to keep it as flexible as possible when it is all said and done," he said. "My priority will always be, as it is now, my family, my kids and my wife. I just want to have enough flexibility in our lives to decide how much is too much, how much is not enough, and how much is good for everybody."

Rafael Nadal could meet Federer in a blockbuster semi-final

Three-time champion Rafael Nadal returns to Indian Wells after his late withdrawal last year through injury and should the Spaniard progress through the competition, he is on a collision course to meet old foe Federer in the semi-finals.

"For me this has always been a special tournament," said Nadal. "It's a unique tournament and the organisation gives a big impression.

"This is a tournament that I have to thank for the last eight years. It's something difficult to explain unless you see it. So I am very happy to be back here with the joy to be competing here at Indian Wells especially after missing last year."

