Johanna Konta through in Indian Wells, but Dan Evans is beaten by Stan Wawrinka

British No 1 Johanna Konta produced a dominant display

Johanna Konta eased into the third round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells but Dan Evans' tournament ended in the first round on Friday.

Konta was a 6-0 6-2 victor over 27th seed Su-Wei Hsieh, saving all 12 break points against her in a dominant performance.

It was Konta's third straight victory over Hsieh following wins at Wimbledon in 2017 and Rome in 2018.

But while Konta advanced, qualifier Evans was frustrated by Stan Wawrinka as he lost 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 6-3 in a match which lasted more than two hours.

Dan Evans shakes hands at the net after losing to Stan Wawrinka

Wawrinka said he was feeling more confident after reaching the title-decider at last month's Rotterdam Open, his first final since knee surgery in late 2017.

"It was great to make the final there and win those matches against the top players," the former world No 3 told reporters after the match.

"But every tournament is a new tournament. You need to start from the beginning," he added. "Today was a tough match against a tough player in tough conditions."

Next up for Wawrinka is Hungarian 29th-seed Marton Fucsovics, who the 33-year-old has defeated in two of their three career meetings.

Feliciano Lopez came out on the winning side of two tie breakers for a 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-2) victory over Tomas Berdych in his first-round match.

Serena Williams beat her good friend Victoria Azarenka to advance in the desert

Serena Williams beat Victoria Azarenka 7-5 6-3 in just over two hours, while Swiss qualifier Stefanie Vogele stunned world No 4 Sloane Stephens 6-3 6-0.

"I truly love her, she's a really good friend," Williams said of Azarenka. "She's a fellow mom and a former number one, just like me.

"It's hard to play someone you're so close with but it's also really invigorating and cool."

Williams will play Garbine Muguruza in the third round after the 20th-seeded Spaniard crushed American Lauren Davis 6-1 6-3 earlier on Friday.

Second seed Simona Halep, sixth-ranked Elina Svitolina, Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko, Belgian Elise Mertens and 18-year-old Bianca Andreescu all reached the third round with straight-sets victories on Friday.

