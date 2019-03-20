Dan Evans gets reprieve as Jay Clarke fails to make Miami Open main draw

Dan Evans has been given a second chance at the Miami Open

British duo Dan Evans and Jay Clarke both lost in the final round of Miami Open qualifying but Evans still made the main draw as a 'lucky loser'.

No action was able to take place in Florida on Tuesday, when some matches in the first round of the WTA draw were scheduled, as well as final qualifying for the men's ATP event, due to wet weather conditions.

But British No 3 Evans, the world No 97, came out under sunny skies on Wednesday only to lose 6-4 6-4 to Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik at the Hard Rock Stadium venue.

The 28-year-old, who was deducted a point for hitting a water bottle with his racket, was, however, later given a 'lucky loser' spot.

In the first round he has been drawn against Tunisia's Malek Jaziri, who he will play on Thursday.

The 20-year-old wildcard Clarke went down by the same scoreline to Indian Prajnesh Gunneswaran, the world No 84.

British No 2 Cameron Norrie will face Australia's Jordan Thompson in the first round, while Kyle Edmund has received a bye to the second round where he will play Thomas Fabbiano of Italy or Belarus' Ilya Ivashka.

Victoria Azarenka won the first match on the stadium court at the new site of the Miami Open by beating Dominika Cibulkova 6-2 3-6 6-4.

Britain's Johanna Konta will take on American Jessica Pegula in the first round.

