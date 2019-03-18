Bianca Andreescu says her dream 'became a reality' after winning in Indian Wells

Bianca Andreescu won her first career title at Indian Wells on Sunday

Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu visualised winning the BNP Paribas Open tournament in Indian Wells prior to the final.

The unseeded wildcard won her first career title despite playing with an injured right shoulder and cramp, upsetting three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber in Sunday's final.

Facts about Bianca Andreescu Born in Canada, she later moved with her parents to Romania, where she first started playing tennis.

Andreescu missed six months in 2016 with stress fractures in her foot and was sidelined last year with back problems.

Andreescu has risen 36 spots to No 24 in the WTA Tour rankings on Monday.

Andreescu is the first main draw debutante to win the Indian Wells title, let alone reach the final, since Serena Williams won the title in her debut in 1999.

Three biggest titles of 2019 have been won by players aged 21 and under: Osaka (AO), Bencic (Dubai - 21 at the time), Andreescu (IW).

The 18-year-old, who relies heavily on meditation and visualisation techniques to get her mental game in shape, was forced to dig deep for a famous 6-4 3-6 6-4 win.

"I did [visualise the victory]. Not only this morning but so many times," she told reporters at a news conference. "It's crazy to think that it became a reality today.

"A year ago, during this period, I had been struggling a lot with my tennis and with my body too. So it's crazy what a year can do."

Andreescu beat Angelique Kerber 6-4 3-6 6-4 in the final

Last year's winner Naomi Osaka followed up her win in the desert with titles at the US and Australian Opens to achieve the world No 1 ranking.

But Andreescu is happy to stay in the moment rather than rather than think about what the Indian Wells title would do for her.

"It's definitely inspiration seeing her claim the trophy last year and winning two Grand Slams right after," she said. "But I don't really want to focus on the future right now. I just want to enjoy this moment, because I don't want to take anything for granted.

"You never know what next week brings."

