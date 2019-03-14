Roger Federer says Kyle Edmund has the ability to make it to the top of tennis

Roger Federer defeated Kyle Edmund in 63 minutes at Indian Wells on Wednesday

Roger Federer says British No 1 Kyle Edmund has what it takes to achieve big results following their first-ever meeting at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Edmund suffered a 6-1 6-4 defeat to Federer in their last-16 match at the Masters 1000 event in the Californian desert.

His nervousness against the 20-time Grand Slam champion was evident and despite the second set being a closer affair, it was the Swiss superstar who booked his place in a 13th Indian Wells quarter-final.

Edmund can achieve great things, according to Federer

Speaking of their first meeting, Federer admitted the windy conditions of the match were tough but said Edmund still had what it takes to achieve great things in the future.

"He didn't have the best start, so that cost him the first set. Second set, it was definitely better," the 37-year-old told the ATP website.

"I think he probably struggled throughout a little bit. He never really got going. Conditions are tough with the glare, and the jump of the ball is sometimes hard to find the rhythm and timing.

"He's got everything in the game. It's just a matter of keeping improving, keep plugging away, and then he will make big results again. He knows that."

