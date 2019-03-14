Judy Murray plans for new tennis complex to build on Andy and Jamie's British success

Judy Murray says British tennis has not done enough to preserve the legacy built by her sons Andy and Jamie and is now taking matters into her own hands

Former Great Britain Fed Cup captain Judy Murray is behind plans for a new tennis complex in Scotland.

Murray feels British tennis has not fully capitalised on the incredible success of her sons Andy and Jamie in the professional game.

The duo have won a combined nine Grand Slam titles between them, in singles and doubles, and Judy wants to create a legacy for British tennis.

She has planning permission for an indoor and outdoor community tennis and sports complex just outside Dunblane and now hopes to get funding.

Asked about the attempts to build on her son's successes, Murray told Sky Sports: "It is really disappointing.

Andy Murray is a three-time Grand Slam champion and former World No 1

"There was 10 years to really grab hold of the sport and create a plan, in those years between 2006 and 2016, with everything that Jamie and Andy won at the top of the game, for Britain to have contenders in all of the Slam singles and doubles, and to win the Davis Cup, and Wimbledon titles.

"Everybody was talking about tennis, we had tennis on in the pubs on a Saturday night!

"We have the same population as France and they have 10 times as many players, and 10 times as many clubs, as we do.

"They have a culture of tennis over there and their track record in the game speaks for itself.

Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands won the mixed doubles at the US Open last year

"I think with all the experience that I have had, my gut tells me that the most important thing is to grow the base and you will get more out at the top."

The LTA will start its new performance strategy later on this year.

Performance director Simon Timson is confident they have the foundations in place to build on the Murray brothers' success.

"We are opening two new national academies at Loughborough and Sterling this September," Timson said.

"They will be the equivalent of a tennis university for our highest potential teenagers.

"Everything under one roof, a first-class education, cutting edge science and medicine, the best doctors, the best strength and conditioning coaches, great fitness programmes to give players everything they need to help them take successful first steps on the pro tour."