Novak Djokovic fails to find explanation for shock Indian Wells exit

World No 1 Novak Djokovic failed to find explanation for his shock exit at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells to Philipp Kohlschreiber on Tuesday.

German Kohlschreiber stunned Djokovic 6-4 6-4 in the third round, sending the top seed tumbling out of a tournament he had won five times.

The top-seeded Serb, who had not dropped a set in four matches since the round of 16 at the Australian Open in January, looked out-of-sorts throughout the 98-minute contest.

He committed 27 unforced errors, converted just one of his five break point opportunities and destroyed his racket at one point when frustration boiled over on a sunny day in the Southern California desert.

"To be honest, I don't enjoy losing, nobody does, but especially in a tournament like this, a tournament where I have had plenty of success in the past," Djokovic said.

"I thought I was in good form. I was practicing well. But it just happens, one of those days. You just have to deal with it, move on, turn the next page."

Djokovic, 31, said he had already put the defeat behind him and has turned his attention to next week's Miami Open.

"I had to get over it in an hour, because I played doubles," Djokovic added. "I must admit I was thinking about it, but it's part of our world, and we just have to bounce back very quickly.

"Miami is the next tournament singles-wise for me. I'm not at my highest level, I know that, but hopefully I'll be able to peak in Miami."

His opponent Kohlschreiber was delighted at defeating a number one ranked player for the first time in his long career.

"It's a very special moment. Of course, playing the top guys is always a big pleasure, but most of the time they beat you," Kohlschreiber said in his on-court interview.

"Today, with Novak being number one, top-seeded here, it's a very incredible win for me."

