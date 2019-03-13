All ATP tournaments to feature shot clock from 2020

The shot clock will be rolled out across all ATP tournaments in 2020

The ATP has announced that all tournaments on its tour in 2020 will use the shot clock.

The device, which counts down the 25 seconds allowed between points, has become an increasingly familiar sight on courts, with the US Open the first Grand Slam to adopt it.

The WTA is using it at Premier level tournaments this season and will also roll it out across the board next year.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic were the leading critics of having an on-court shot clock, but it has been largely uncontroversial since its adoption.

The 2020 ATP season will kick off with the inaugural ATP Cup, a rival to the Davis Cup that will begin on January 3 and be held across three Australian cities.

