Britain's Cameron Norrie out of the Miami Open in the first round

Cameron Norrie tumbled out of the Miami Open

Cameron Norrie was unable to capitalise on winning the opening set as he tumbled out of the Miami Open in the first round.

The British No 2 was a set and a break up on Australia's Jordan Thompson but eventually slipped to a 4-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 defeat.

Norrie, 23, broke into the top 50 for the first time earlier this month after reaching the semi-finals in Acapulco but also lost in the first round in Indian Wells.

British No 1 Kyle Edmund has received a bye to the second round where he will play Thomas Fabbiano of Italy or Belarus' Ilya Ivashka.

In round one of the women's draw, Johanna Konta will take on American Jessica Pegula later on Thursday.

