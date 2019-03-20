Johanna Konta to play Nottingham, Birmingham and Eastbourne this summer

Johanna Konta will play three WTA Tour events this summer before Wimbledon

British No 1 Johanna Konta will play the WTA Tour events in Nottingham, Birmingham and Eastbourne this summer.

Konta, currently ranked 38, has had some of her best results on grass, reaching the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2017 and the final of the Nature Valley Open in Nottingham for the last two years.

Konta, whose family home is in Eastbourne, said: "I'm really excited to be returning to play these fantastic tournaments this summer.

"The grass-court season is one of my favourites and nothing compares to competing at home with passionate fans, friends and family who are behind you all the way."

