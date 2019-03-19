British duo Dan Evans and Jay Clarke into final round of qualifying at Miami Open
By PA Sport
Last Updated: 19/03/19 10:09am
British duo Dan Evans and Jay Clarke eased into the final round of qualifying for the Miami Open with straight-sets victories.
World No 97 Evans, seeded 13th, overcame Japanese player Tatsuma Ito 7-5 6-1 in Florida, while 20-year-old wildcard Clarke defeated Slovakian Jozef Kovalik 6-2 6-3.
Evans will face Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik on Tuesday in a bid to book a spot in the tournament's main draw, with British No 5 Clarke, ranked 196th in the world, up against Indian Prajnesh Gunneswaran.
In the women's draw, there were early exits for British trio Katie Boulter, Heather Watson and Harriet Dart.
British No 2 Boulter, seeded sixth, was beaten 6-4 6-2 by Czech player Marie Bouzkova.
Watson lost 6-7 (2-7) 6-3 6-4 to American 17th seed Madison Brengle, while Dart also surrendered a one-set advantage to lose 3-6 6-4 7-6 (7-5) to German Mona Barthel.
