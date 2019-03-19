British duo Dan Evans and Jay Clarke into final round of qualifying at Miami Open

British duo Dan Evans and Jay Clarke eased into the final round of qualifying for the Miami Open with straight-sets victories.

World No 97 Evans, seeded 13th, overcame Japanese player Tatsuma Ito 7-5 6-1 in Florida, while 20-year-old wildcard Clarke defeated Slovakian Jozef Kovalik 6-2 6-3.

Evans will face Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik on Tuesday in a bid to book a spot in the tournament's main draw, with British No 5 Clarke, ranked 196th in the world, up against Indian Prajnesh Gunneswaran.

Katie Boulter was one of three British women who fell early

In the women's draw, there were early exits for British trio Katie Boulter, Heather Watson and Harriet Dart.

British No 2 Boulter, seeded sixth, was beaten 6-4 6-2 by Czech player Marie Bouzkova.

Watson lost 6-7 (2-7) 6-3 6-4 to American 17th seed Madison Brengle, while Dart also surrendered a one-set advantage to lose 3-6 6-4 7-6 (7-5) to German Mona Barthel.

