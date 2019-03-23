Johanna Konta out of Miami Open as Serena Williams battles through

Johanna Konta crashed out of the Miami Open in the second round

Johanna Konta missed out on a third-round date with Serena Williams at the Miami Open after losing 10 successive games in a 6-4 6-0 defeat to Wang Qiang.

The British No 1 had come through her first-round match against American qualifier Jessica Pegula in straight sets on Thursday and she started well against the 18th seed.

Konta, champion in 2017 when the event was held at Crandon Park, moved into a 4-2 lead against the 18th seed, however she crumbled as Qiang went on the rampage.

The Chinese No 1 picked off the next to games to get the opening set back on serve before Konta blew a chance for a break of serve and a 5-4 lead.

Qiang capitalised to hold serve and went on to reel off the next seven games to wrap up victory and a place in the third round against Serena Williams who won her opening match with a 6-3 1-6 6-1 win over Rebecca Peterson.

Serena Williams needed three sets to book her place in the last 16

Williams, an eight-time Miami champion, played poorly for a stretch and was broken three times but steadied her game in the final set to pull away and avoid a repeat of last year, when she suffered a second-round defeat to Naomi Osaka.

Osaka, winning of the last two Grand Slam titles and the world no 1, also a tough task, needing three sets to eventually beat qualifier Yanina Wickmayer 6-0 6-7 (7/3) 6-1.

"It's a little bit tricky to get used to it [the new stadium]," Osaka said. "I think for me it got better as time went on. I found comfort in knowing she also was in the same conditions. It's not something that I should really be complaining about."

Indian Wells champion Bianca Andreescu, who overcame a match point to win her opening match, reached the third round with a more straightforward win over Sofia Kenin and she will now face the women she beat in the California final - Angelique Keber.

Three-time champion Venus Williams overcame a wobbly start to beat 24th seed Carla Suarez Navarro 7-6 (4), 6-1.

