Petra Kvitova attacker jailed for eight years in Czech Republic

A man who stabbed Petra Kvitova in her home has been sentenced to eight years in prison by a regional court in Brno, Czech Republic.

Radim Zondra was found guilty of causing severe wounds to the left playing hand of Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion, during the attack in her apartment in the Czech city of Prostejov in December 2016.

Kvitova had to undergo several surgeries and took over five months to recover, but was able to return to the court in May 2017.

Kvitova has won seven titles since the attack, as well as the Fed Cup in 2018

The Czech state prosecutor had requested a 12-year sentence for Zondra, who pleaded not guilty. He can appeal his sentence.

Kvitova has lasting nerve damage to her injured hand, but was still able to reach the final of the Australian Open earlier this year.

The 29-year-old is currently ranked a career-high number two in the world by the WTA, and is in the quarter-finals of the Miami Open.