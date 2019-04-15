Andy Murray plays a round of golf 'pain free'

Andy Murray's last appearance came at the Australian Open

Andy Murray has stepped up his recovery from his hip operation by playing a round of golf.

The two-time Wimbledon champion had a hip resurfacing operation in January as he attempts to overcome a troublesome problem after still being bothered following initial hip surgery in January 2018.

The 31-year-old shared a clip on his Instagram Story of him playing golf accompanied by the message: "Played my first round of golf for 6 years yesterday...pain free. Hip resurfacing = (thumbs up)"

Andy Murray playing golf (courtesy of his Instagram account)

He has previously shared a short clip on his Instagram story of him hitting forehands and backhands against a wall, with the caption "It's a start".

His last appearance came at the Australian Open, losing to Roberto Bautista Agut in a gruelling five-set match in the first round, but has said since his surgery that he would love to be able to play at Wimbledon in July.

Andy's brother Jamie recently joined The 2 Barrys Tennis Takeaway Podcast where he discussed Andy's rehabilitation, saying he was "cautiously optimistic" of making a comeback.

We have the tennis season covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.