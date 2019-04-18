Rafael Nadal begins Monte-Carlo Masters campaign with Roberto Bautista Agut victory

Rafael Nadal will meet Grigor Dimitrov in the third round

Rafael Nadal began his quest for an unprecedented 12th Monte-Carlo Masters title with an emphatic victory against Roberto Bautista Agut.

The second seed, who was playing for the first time since pulling out of the Indian Wells semi-finals last month because of a knee injury, raced past his countryman and world No 22 6-1 6-1 in 76 minutes.

Nadal saved all five break points he faced during the match and has now won his last 16 matches in the principality and the 32-year-old will meet Grigor Dimitrov in the third round.

Nadal is projected to meet Novak Djokovic in the final

"This is just the first match. [It has] been a very positive start," said Nadal. "The result says that. And the feeling on court, too... I just started well. It's the first match in almost a year on this surface. But, of course, a start like this helps."

Dimitrov lost to Nadal in last year's semi-final of the tournament - which is the opener of the European clay court season - and would become only the fifth player to beat the Spaniard in Monte-Carlo should he pull off a surprise result.

The Bulgarian defeated Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 to seal his 14th victory in 20 appearances at the third Masters 1000 event of the season.

Cameron Norrie kept alive British singles interest in Monte Carlo

Earlier, Cameron Norrie reached the last 16 with a 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 win against Marton Fucsovics in one hour and 46 minutes.

The British No 2 beat his Hungarian opponent, ranked 19 place higher in the rankings, despite losing the opening three games of the first set as he set up a meeting against Italian qualifier Lorenzo Sonego.

World No 3 Alexander Zverev proved too strong for Canadian wildcard Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-1 6-4 and will next face Fabio Fognini after the Italian benefited from a walkover against Gilles Simon.

Dominic Thiem was the only player to beat Nadal on clay last season

Dominic Thiem, last year's French Open finalist, defeated Martin Klizan 6-1 6-4 to set up a meeting with Serbia's Dusan Lajovic who knocked out 16th seed David Goffin 6-3 6-4.

Stefanos Tsitsipas was another comfortable winner as the sixth seed from Greece beat Mikhail Kukushkin 6-3 7-5 and will face now face world No 14 Daniil Medvedev.

