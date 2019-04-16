Cameron Norrie defeats Adrian Mannarino at Monte-Carlo Masters

Cameron Norrie beat Adrian Mannarino to reach the second round in Monte Carlo on Tuesday

Cameron Norrie made it through to the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters after a straight-sets victory against Adrian Mannarino.

The 23-year-old Briton was on court for one hour and 19 minutes as he prevailed 6-4 6-3, sending down three aces in the match.

Norrie earned an early break against Mannarino and sealed the opening set before doing the same in the second set to seal the win.

He will now take on Marton Fucsovics in the second round after the Hungarian surprised 12th seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili in three sets.

Canadian youngster Felix Auger-Aliassime made the most of his wild card by defeating qualifier Juan Ignacio Londero of Argentina 7-5 7-6 (7-5).

Novak Djokovic gained revenge on Philipp Kohlschreiber

Top seed and world No 1 Novak Djokovic got his revenge over Philipp Kohlschreiber in a rematch of their recent clash in Indian Wells, which the German won.

The Serb was made to work hard for the win, though, coming through 6-3 4-6 6-4.

"There were lots of ups and downs. It was not the prettiest of matches," said Djokovic, who took out his frustration on the racket in a scrappy performance. "He played well, but a win is a win. This was a tough first match of the clay season.

"I had to figure out how I needed to move, this kind of match can be expected. It was probably good for me to spend so long on the court."

Italy's Marco Cecchinato celebrates his win against Stan Wawrinka

Italian Marco Cecchinato rallied to defeat 2014 champion Stan Wawrinka 0-6 7-5 6-3 as he reached the third round of the tournament for the first time.

Argentine Guido Pella knocked out seventh seed Marin Cilic, beating the Croatian 6-3 5-7 6-1.

The defeat left 2014 US Open winner Cilic with just one victory from five matches since January's Australian Open, where he was knocked out in the fourth round.

