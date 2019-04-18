Cameron Norrie beaten by Lorenzo Sonego at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

Cameron Norrie suffered a disappointing loss to Lorenzo Sonego at the Monte-Carlo Masters

British No 2 Cameron Norrie was beaten in straight sets 6-2 7-5 by Italian qualifier Lorenzo Sonego in their third-round match at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.

The 23-year-old, ranked 56 in the world, had progressed to the last 16 after a hard-fought victory over Hungary's Marton Fucsovics.

However, Norrie was soon on the back foot against Sonego, the world No 96, who delivered two early service breaks to take control of the opening set at 4-0.

Sonego celebrates his impressive win over Norrie

Norrie produced a recovery in the second set, having trailed 3-1 to level at 5-5, but Sonego rallied to immediately break back before going on to close out victory with a love service game and secure a place in the quarter-finals.

Nadal, chasing a record-extending 12th Monte Carlo title, broke Grigor Dimitrov's serve on four occasions to defeat the Bulgarian 6-4 6-1.

"The first two rounds I played more than well enough to win. I had two confident scores against two good players," Nadal said. "The second set (there) were a little bit more mistakes and the wind was even (greater) later in the match. These things are part of the game and just try to be ready for it... You have to adapt. You have to find solutions."

After struggling to rediscover his rhythm in his opener against Philipp Kohlschreiber, Djokovic looked in complete control as he swept past Taylor Fritz 6-3 6-0.

Fabio Fognini was inspired during his win against Alexander Zverev

It moves Djokovic within three wins of matching Nadal's record haul of 33 ATP Masters 1000 titles and he will next face Russian Daniil Medvedev for a semi-final spot.

Medvedev defeated sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2 1-6 6-4, beating the Greek youngster for the fourth time in four matches.

Dusan Lajovic pulled off a big upset upset as he saved seven of the nine break points faced to knock out last year's French Open runner-up Dominic Thiem 6-3 6-3, while an inspired Fabio Fognini crushed Alexander Zverev 7-6 (8-6) 6-1 to set up a meeting with Borna Coric. The Croatian eased past Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-4 6-2.

