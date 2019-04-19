Novak Djokovic exits Monte-Carlo Masters after Daniil Medvedev defeat

Novak Djokovic has struggled to replicate the tennis which saw him win the Australian Open in January

World No 1 Novak Djokovic was knocked out of the Monte-Carlo Masters in the quarter-finals in three sets by Daniil Medvedev.

The two-time champion lost 6-3 4-6 6-2 in the Principality to suffer his first defeat against the Russian 10th seed in four meetings.

Djokovic, who last won the Masters 1000 event in 2015, struggled to a three-set victory in his opening match against Philipp Kohlschreiber on Tuesday and was second best against Medvedev.

Medvedev celebrates his first victory against world No 1 Djokovic

The 31-year-old appeared to have regained a measure of control in the contest when he won the second set but the top seed was broken three times in the third set as the world No 14 secured a notable victory.

The Serb, who was projected to meet 11-time champion Rafael Nadal in the final, has failed to progress to the semi-finals in his last three tournaments since winning his 15th Grand Slam at the Australian Open in January.

"A windy day like today, conditions are changing every single game. It's kind of tough to find the rhythm, and he doesn't give you much rhythm," Djokovic said.

Djokovic said he struggled to adjust to the conditions

"He improved his movement a lot since last year. He definitely deserves to be where he is."

Medvedev, who defeated sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the last 16, will face another Serb Dusan Lajovic in a first semi-final for the pair at the tournament.

Dusan Lajovic is through to the Monte-Carlo Masters semi-finals for the first time

Lajovic, yet to drop a set this week, reached the semi-finals for the first time after beating Italian Lorenzo Sonego 6-4 7-5.

The unseeded Lajovic is looking to win his first tournament and sealed victory on his first match point to prevent Sonego becoming the first qualifier to reach the last four since Richard Gasquet in 2005.

Rafael Nadal survived a stern test against Guido Pella

Defending champion Nadal recovered from losing his opening three service games and a 4-1 first set deficit against unseeded Guido Pella to reach the last four.

Nadal had not lost a set at the event since Kyle Edmund did so in the second round two years ago but was forced to break the Argentine's serve for a fourth time before he eventually won the first set on a tiebreak.

Did you know... The first set tiebreak was Rafael Nadal's first in Monte Carlo since a third-round win against John Isner in 2015.

Nadal was more assured in the second set, despite being broken to love when he served for the match at 5-3, as he converted his second match point to book a semi-final meeting with Fabio Fognini.

"It was a very tough first set physically and mentally, too. Losing the first three games with my serve was tough. But I found a way at the right time," Nadal said.

"I was lucky at 4-1, he had two points to be 5-1 and with 5-1 it's almost impossible. Then I played better. Being in the semi-finals again here means a lot to me."

Fabio Fognini has won eight titles in his career - seven of which have came on clay

Italian 18th seed Fognini, who knocked out world No 3 Alexander Zverev on Thursday, recovered from losing his serve twice in the first set against Croatia's Borna Coric to continue his good start on clay this season with a 1-6 6-3 6-2 victory.

