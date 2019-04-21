Ashleigh Barty guides Australia to Fed Cup final

Ashleigh Barty and Sam Stosur celebrate Australia winning their crucial doubles rubber to reach the Fed Cup final

Ashleigh Barty guided Australia to their first Fed Cup final since 1993 with a 3-2 victory over Belarus in Brisbane on Sunday.

Barty, who won both her singles matches in the semi-final tie, and veteran Samantha Stosur beat Victoria Azarenka and Aryna Sabalenka 7-5 3-6 6-2 in the deciding doubles to set up a final against either France or Romania in November.

Australia, who have not won the title since 1974, will host the final against the winner of the second semi-final, which was locked at 1-1 in Rouen.

"It's super exciting to be in a Fed Cup final," Stosur said. "We all work so hard all year and we're such a tight team. We're going to be giving it our best shot here in November."

Team Australia celebrate defeating Belarus at Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane

World No 9 Barty had earlier given Australia a 2-1 lead after a superb mixture of tactics, scrambling defence and a powerful service game to beat Sabalenka 6-2 6-2.

It was her second singles win of the tie after she ended Azarenka's 13-match winning streak in the competition on Saturday and her success came on the back of winning her first WTA Premier level tournament in Miami last month.

Azarenka was originally not listed to play the doubles but after she dismantled Stosur 6-1 6-1 in 59 minutes to send the tie to the decider, she quickly had her rackets restrung and joined the 20-year-old Sabalenka in the doubles where they went down to defeat.

We have the tennis season covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.